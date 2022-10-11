Pakistan, Saudia Arabia resolve to work for peace, stability

Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday determined to continue playing their part for peace and stability, as well as the Muslim Ummah's betterment.

The resolve was mutually agreed upon during a meeting between the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa — Secretary General of the Muslim World League and President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars — at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the media's military wing, the COAS reiterated that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust.

ISPR added that matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace and stability came under discussion during the meeting.

"Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing a vital role [in] peace and stability in the region," Sheikh Issa said in the meeting.

COAS meets British High Commissioner

Moreover, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner also called on the army chief at the GHQ, the military's media wing said.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values UK's balanced role in regional affairs and the country looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relationships based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his rule enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.