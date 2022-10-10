Elizabeth Olsen quashes rumours of 'House of the Dragon' role

Elizabeth Olsen is not riding any dragon in the coming future.

The WandaVision star shot down rumours of her securing a role in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Scarlet Witch quashed the rumours saying, "I don't know how rumours like that get started and people think they're legitimate."

She added that she was as surprised as fans were by the rumours.

The Oldboy actor also expressed her surprise that the rumours were peddled from a verified Twitter account.

"Dream casting is fun, yeah," she said, "but I heard it was announced though, which is weirder."

Though, the actor showed her keenness to join the universe if given a chance in the future

"Sure, I'd like to do anything that's worth telling, that's a good story, that's innovative, that's great characters."

Earlier, the 33-year-old had auditioned for the titular character of Daenerys Targaryen; however, Emilia Clarke ultimately bagged the role.



