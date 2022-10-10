Royal family shares new image of late Queen's steadfast friend Emma

The royal family has shared a touching update on the late Queen’s beloved pony Emma.

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her lifelong love of horses and passion for riding, sparked by the gift of a Shetland pony named Peggy by the late monarch's grandfather King George V.

She was accompanied by her steadfast friend Emma for the last fifteen years of her life. She used to rode around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Paying a touching tribute to the Queen, the royal family have also reassured the public that Emma is in the best hands as they released a beautiful new image of the black pony to the official royal family Twitter account on Sunday.

They captioned it: “For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle."

When the Queen breathed her last at the age of 96 on September 8 in Scotland, many royal fans voiced concern over what would happen to her beloved animals, including Emma and her corgis.

Royal family members and fans were reduced to tears when Emma made an appearance at the Queen's funeral. The pony was brought outside to see her owner return home to Windsor, with a headscarf belonging to the late monarch placed over her saddle in a loving tribute.