Meghan Markle warned of 'disastrous consequences' over her criticism on Hollywood

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle's latest podcast has attracted criticism for its take on movies from almost twenty years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex has been branded 'silly' and advised to stop waging a 'woke war' on the Hollywood.



Meghan, with her guests actress Margaret Cho, journalist Lisa Ling and sociologist Nancy Yuen, broke down the "dragon lady" stereotype, citing Lucy Liu’s character O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill and a pair of twins called "Fook Mi" and "Fook Yu" in Goldmember.

Lucy herself had already pushed back claims that her role was a stereotype in an op-Ed she wrote in 2021. "Kill Bill" features three other female professional killers in addition to Ishii. Why not call Uma Thurman, Vivica A. Fox or Daryl Hannah a dragon lady? I can only conclude that it’s because they are not Asian.”

"Seriously, who cares about Meghan’s opinions?” a spokesperson for the Quentin Tarantino Fan Club said. “Lucy Liu… is never nude in Kill Bill and moreover she kills macho and bad men. She is a strong woman. Meghan’s opinion is silly and maybe she needs to rewatch Kill Bill."

Carrie Ann Inaba had defended her character Fook Yu, saying "I thought it was a really funny role… I think we must be able to laugh at ourselves."

Comedian Leo Kearse had a similar take. "Nobody thinks the portrayals of Asians in these films have any bearing on real life… What's she going to complain about next?"

Harry's wife's hypocrisy was also called out by Twitter users. “Well she was a caricature of a woman lawyer... over sexualised, aggressive and deceptive,” one said. “She’s never had a problem taking her underwear off on TV though has she,” remarked another.

A Hollywood boss also warned that studios won’t take kindly to the forme Suits star's woke morality: "If she continues, she will be playing with fire and that could have disastrous consequences for their company Archewell.”