Salman Khan sends birthday wishes to Palak Tiwari, actress reacts

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak, received special wishes from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the occasion of her 22nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor dropped a picture of Palak on his Instagram handle and dropped a belated birthday wish. He wrote, "Wishing u a very happy birthday ... Palak Tiwari".

Soon after Khan’s adorable post, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Palak also took to the comments section and replied to Salman's post. She wrote, "Thank you so much sir," followed by multiple heart emojis.

Have a look:



Palak will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Shehnaaz Gill.



The Bijlee Bijlee star celebrated her 22ndbirthday yesterday, and on this occasion, Shweta Tiwari dropped an adorable post wishing her daughter.

She wrote, Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter."



Palak Tiwari rose to fame with her music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with singer Harrdy Sandhu.