Queen Camilla ‘worked hard’ to ‘spare’ Meghan Markle from ‘terrible’ royal life

File Footage

Queen Camilla reportedly worked hard to ‘please’ Meghan Markle during the course of her trying times in the Royal Family.



This claim has been made by royal author Angela Levin, in her latest piece for The Mail’s Palace Confidential.

She started off by saying, “She tried very hard with Meghan, to please her - she had done this with Katherine too.”

“Because she had such a terrible time when she joined the Royal Family, she tried to tell them where the holes could be and the protocols that sound ridiculous but they need to follow.”

Before concluding she also added, “[It was] to give them an understanding of a very different life. Katherine was very grateful and Meghan wasn’t interested really.”