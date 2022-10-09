Deepika Padukone talks about the importance of caregivers during depression

Deepika Padukone emphasizes on the role of caregivers amid depression, says their role has been extremely important in such circumstances.



Padukone, while talking to NDTV, said: “Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregivers has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well.”

She says: “The emotional well-being of the caregiver is an important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

Deepika quoted her own example, stated: “In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today.”

“I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver, remarked the Ram-Leela actress.”

Padukone also revealed that her mother Ujjala Padukone was the first person to identify her depression symptoms.

According to IndianExpress, Deepika Padukone has also launched a Live Laugh Foundation back in 2021, aiming to help people dealing with depression and mental issues.