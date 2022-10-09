 
Netflix’s Global Top 25 trending movies, TV shows, series

Netflix releases its full official list of all the Top 25 trending global movies, series, TV shows

By Web Desk
October 09, 2022
Netflix finally releases its official list of the Top 25 list of global movies, series, and TV shows trending right now.

The list includes;

Movies:

  1. Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  2. Luckiest Girl Alive
  3. Blonde
  4. Lou
  5. Sing
  6. The Boss Baby
  7. Marauders
  8. Laal Singh Chaddha
  9. The Redeem Team
  10. The Tax Collector
  11. The Hunt
  12. Last Seen Alive
  13. Jumanji: The Next Level
  14. Do Revenge
  15. Downsizing
  16. Jumping from High Places
  17. Anikalupo
  18. Plan A Plan B
  19. xXx: Return of Xander Cage
  20. Oru Thekkan Thallu Case
  21. The High Note
  22. Minions and More Volume 1
  23. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  24. Layer Cake
  25. Uncharted

TV Series:

  1. Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  2. Wielka woda
  3. The Empress
  4. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  5. Dynasty
  6. Bling Empire
  7. The Good Doctor
  8. Little Women
  9. Young Lady and Gentleman
  10. Fate: The Winx Saga
  11. El Rey, Vicente Fernández
  12. Pasión de gavilanes
  13. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  14. Diary of a Gigolo
  15. One the Woman
  16. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  17. Heartbreak High
  18. The Midnight Club
  19. Manifest
  20. Through the Darkness
  21. Alchemy of Souls
  22. S.W.A.T
  23. The Cage
  24. Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega
  25. Paw Patrol