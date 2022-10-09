Justin Bieber cuts ties with Kanye West for attacking Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Justin Bieber cut ties with Kanye West for attacking Hailey Bieber on Instagram

Justin Bieber has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West after he attacked Hailey Bieber on social media, per TMZ.



Sources told TMZ on Saturday that the Peaches singer and the 25-year-old model are “hurt” by Ye’s attacks.

“Sources close to Justin and Hailey tell us they’re obviously hurt by Kanye's attacks – especially since they were there for him in 2020 when he was going through a tough time in his life – travelling to Wyoming to visit him at his ranch,” stated the publication.

“It's obvious, but we're told both believe Kanye crossed the line, especially because Hailey never attacked him in her defense of Gabriella ... she only said supportive things about her friend after Kanye publicly ripped into her. What's more, Hailey claims she's never got a nose job,” added the publication.

Justin, in particular, believes he has always been supportive of the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper, but feels the need to stand up for his spouse, insiders revealed.

Earlier this week, West called out Hailey after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticising the designer’s controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts, per Page Six.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” the model wrote to Karefa-Johnson, 31, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 4, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Hailey did not name West in her post, but he still got upset over her remarks, and rebuffed in a now-deleted post on Instagram, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”

The rapper then went after Hailey’s looks in a separate post, accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

“They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant,” West wrote, also referencing Gigi Hadid’s disapproval of his ‘White Lives Matter’ tees.