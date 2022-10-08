Will Shaheen Afridi be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 squad?

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi will be part of Pakistan’s squad during the upcoming mega event of T20 World Cup 2022.
Sharing the health details of Afridi during a TV show recently, Ramiz Raja said that Shaheen is feeling 110% fit to play in the upcoming World Cup.
"Shaheen will be fully fit before the World Cup. He has told me that he is feeling much better now. The doctors also sent his video and he is 90% fit now," said the PCB chairman.
During the interview, Raja said that the pacer also plans to play practice matches ahead of the Pakistan and India face-off in the event — which is scheduled to take place on October 23.
"Knee injuries can be critical at times and if Shaheen does not feel completely better, the management will not take the risk of including him in the squad," he added.
The pacer suffered from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July and was advised four to six weeks of rest by the body's medical advisory committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.
PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.
The young cricket sensation is expected to return for the tri-nation series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia scheduled for October-November.
