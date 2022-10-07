Twitter reacts after Kim Kardashian asks ‘what is tortellini?’ while dining in Milan

Kim Kardashian had no idea ‘what a tortellini’ was while dining out in Italy and internet cannot handle the revelation.
The Kardashians star, 41, was confused to look at the items on the menu while dining out during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday’s episode of the Hulu series.
The SKIMS founder was seen asking a server at the restaurant, "What is tortellini?" After the waiter explained that the dish is similar to ‘ravioli,’ the fashion mogul asked, "Do you have any that's not spaghetti? Maybe like a penne or anything else?"
"I'm what they call a flexitarian, which is vegan sometimes and just not other times," the reality star admitted, "So, YOLO."
Netizens were shocked over Kim not knowing what a tortellini is and flocked to Twitter to react on her pasta knowledge.
"Nothing prepared me for kim k asking a server in milan what tortellini is in the year of our lord 2022," one person joked. Another said, "Did Kim really just ask what tortellini is? IN ITALY!?"
A third user wrote, "did kim kardashian ask that waiter what tortellini is in this week’s episode or am i tripping," while another added, "Kim K asking what tortellini is while in Milan…. C’mon Kimberly."
