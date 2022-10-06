 
close
Thursday October 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

10 killed in fatal bus-truck collision on Indus Highway

According to police officials, bus was on its way to Punjab from Karachi

By Web Desk
October 06, 2022
A file photo of an Edhi ambulance at a crash site. Photo: The News/File
A file photo of an Edhi ambulance at a crash site. Photo: The News/File

At least 10 people lost their lives and 13 were injured in a big collision between a truck and bus on the Indus Highway near Sann, Hyderabad.

Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch confirmed the death toll.

Javed Baloch says that the accident between the truck and the bus took place near a railway station.

According to the SSP, two women and two children were among the 10 people who died in the accident.

According to police officials, the driver of both the coach and the truck also died in the accident, while the injured have been shifted to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

According to the police officials, the deceased belong to Bahawalpur and the bus that suffered the accident was going from Karachi to Punjab.