10 killed in fatal bus-truck collision on Indus Highway

At least 10 people lost their lives and 13 were injured in a big collision between a truck and bus on the Indus Highway near Sann, Hyderabad.
Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch confirmed the death toll.
Javed Baloch says that the accident between the truck and the bus took place near a railway station.
According to the SSP, two women and two children were among the 10 people who died in the accident.
According to police officials, the driver of both the coach and the truck also died in the accident, while the injured have been shifted to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.
According to the police officials, the deceased belong to Bahawalpur and the bus that suffered the accident was going from Karachi to Punjab.
