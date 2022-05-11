Truck-van collision leaves 15 dead in Jamhsoro

Hyderabad senior superintendent of police said Wednesday 15 people died and 10 others were left injured after a truck and van collided at the Indus Highway in the Jamshoro district.
The initial death toll was 13, but later two injured people — who along with other victims were shifted to a nearby hospital — succumbed to their wounds, the SSP said, as he mentioned that the affectees belonged to Kandiaro.
The incident occurred when a speedy truck hit a van near Jamshoro's Manjhand area, the SSP added.
In response, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and directed the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and SSP Hyderabad to ensure cooperation with the affectees.
The chief minister said arrangements should be made to send the bodies of the deceased to their respective areas. "I should be kept updated about the relief works in this regard," he told the officials.
Imran Khan has no moral ground to appeal to the SC for taking notice of Cheema’s removal, Marriyum Aurangzeb says
Additional Attorney-General of Punjab Akhtar Javaid has been given the additional charge of position temporarily
Awn Chaudhry's post will be equal to that of a federal minister
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeks a report from the Ministry of Health on the current situation after a rise in...
In contrast to president’s rejection of PM’s advice, cabinet division issued a notification regarding removal of...
"The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President," President Arif Alvi tells PM Shehbaz Sharif