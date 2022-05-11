Truck-van collision leaves 15 dead in Jamhsoro

The van collided with a truck in Jamshoro on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/ThePakDaily

Hyderabad senior superintendent of police said Wednesday 15 people died and 10 others were left injured after a truck and van collided at the Indus Highway in the Jamshoro district.

The initial death toll was 13, but later two injured people — who along with other victims were shifted to a nearby hospital — succumbed to their wounds, the SSP said, as he mentioned that the affectees belonged to Kandiaro.

The incident occurred when a speedy truck hit a van near Jamshoro's Manjhand area, the SSP added.

In response, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and directed the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and SSP Hyderabad to ensure cooperation with the affectees.

The chief minister said arrangements should be made to send the bodies of the deceased to their respective areas. "I should be kept updated about the relief works in this regard," he told the officials.