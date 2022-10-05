Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan still handles Alia's money

Alia Bhatt revealed in a recent interview that her finances are still taken care of by her mother Soni Razdan and she is not even sure how much money is in her bank accounts at the moment, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Alia opened up about her relationship with her mother and shared that her mother always took care of her money and she continues to do so.

Alia told CNBC-TV18, "Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers."

She further added, "I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it."

Apart from working as an actor, Alia is also a businesswoman as she has invested in Nykaa, launched her apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma and found her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.