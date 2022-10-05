Rihanna breaks silence on upcoming Super Bowl performance: ‘I’m nervous’

Rihanna revealed she is getting pre-show jitters ahead of her much-awaited stage comeback with Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

The Diamonds hit-maker finally broke her silence ahead of her hotly-anticipated performance, saying, she is “nervous” to perform.

“I’m nervous…but I’m excited,” the singer told TMZ as she stepped out for shopping.

Rihanna was then asked who will be the special guest joining her on-stage during the show, to which she teased that her partner ASAP Rocky "maybe" called upon.

Earlier, a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life that the rapper has been "so supportive" of Rihanna "in helping her to make the decision to do this.”

“He has been her biggest fan through this whole process and he will continue to be,” the insider added.

Apple Music enthralled the singer’s fan as they announced on Twitter, "IT'S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23."