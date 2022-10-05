Britney Spears mom publically apologises to singer for hurting her

File Footage

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears has issued a public apology while asking the singer to unblock her on social media so they could talk.



The Hold Me Closer hit-maker penned a long note on Instagram that the “real problem” with her family is that they believe “in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all.”

“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” the pop star added. “For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure.”

Commenting on her post, Lynne pleaded for Britney's forgiveness, writing, "I'm sooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you!"

"Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person!” she added. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"

Following this, a source close to the singer’s mom told Page Six that she has been “trying, trying, trying to get in touch” with Britney over the phone.

The insider added that Lynne feels “helpless,” leaving her with “no choice but to resort to social media.”