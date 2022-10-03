 
close
Monday October 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Johnny Depp refused to investigate statutory rape of daughter Lily Rose Depp

Johnny Depp ended up ‘helping’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist not go to jail with decision on investigation

By Web Desk
October 03, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp is being ousted as the man responsible for helping the statutory rapist of his then-teenage daughter not go to jail, or be investigated.

According to leaked court documents, this allegation involves Depp’s then-15-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp who was below the age of consent when getting together with a 23-year-old.

The revelations have been made in a conversation between a Mr Kump and Mr Feedman, in a deposition.

The unsealed document reads, “He was being investigated by the Department of Family Services and the LAPD. I don’t know what the charges were specifically, but she was 15, and the boyfriend, I believe, was 23, and they were living next door to him in one of his condos downtown.”

It also adds, “He met with both the LAPD and the Department of Family Services, and no charges were filed, and I asked him afterwards. I said, well, 'you couldn’t have told them the truth'. And he just smiled.”

Johnny Depps unsealed court documents
Johnny Depp's unsealed court documents
Johnny Depps unsealed court documents
Johnny Depp's unsealed court documents