Camila Morrone is a doting daughter as she takes a sunny stroll alongside father Maximo

Camila Morrone stepped out with her father Maximo for a stroll in New York City on Friday, following her recent split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress and model, 25, who dated Leo, 47, for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship seemed to be enjoying her time with her father while wearing a comfortable beige turtleneck sweater.

Her ex, 47, has been reportedly spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris, as they were both spotted leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau on Thursday, just as Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo is ‘fully seeing each other.’

Camila rounded out her casual look with flowing black pants and matching sneakers.

Her father wore jeans, a fitted blue shirt, and a baseball hat as he walked with his arm around a female friend.

Her father, Maximo, 54, is a former Argentine model and character actor and also known for being the ex-husband of Camila's mother Lucila Solá, a well-known actress for her roles in No Somos Animales, Moving McAllister, and Rules for Sleeping Around.

Camila was dating DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Morrone discussed the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo: 'There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where, people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.'




