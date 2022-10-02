King Charles III gives 'quick' Knighthood to Duke of Norkfolk

King Charles III has given his first Knighthood since becoming the monarch. The accolade has been given to 18th Duke of Norfolk – the most senior peer in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II had decided on the Knighthood while she was still alive however no official ceremony was held therefore the Duke was not allowed to wear his Royal Victorian Order at the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider spilt the beans: “The dubbing is what actually makes you a knight.

"The King had to have given it to him along with a sash for him to be dressed properly at the funeral the following day.”

Moreover, another insider told the outlet that the Knighthood was a “quickie” organised to express gratitude towards the Duke for his hard work.