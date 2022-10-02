Victoria Beckham shares more adorable family photos as she makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham shared more adorable family photos, also featuring her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, after she made her debut at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.



The former Spice Girl, 48 took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with caption, “I love you all so much.”

Victoria made her debut at Paris Fashion Week with a five-star cast of models, her family on the front row and a collection filled with edgy sophistication.

Beckham-- who has been away from the catwalk for two years -- is hoping that joining the most prestigious date in the fashion calendar can help pull her business out of debt.

She sent superstar model Bella Hadid out in an elegant green dress with long latex gloves, while her sister was dressed in a black trouser suit.

Beckham herself did not appear on the catwalk at the end of the show as is normal at fashion week.

Instead, she mixed with the crowd afterwards in the courtyard of the venue, the Val-de-Grace abbey, on the arm of husband David Beckham, and underlining her down-to-earth approach.

"It´s London coming to Paris, and it´s cool," she was heard saying to the crowd as she posed for pictures with son Brooklyn and his new wife Nicola Peltz.