Prince Harry refuses to ‘play by the rules’ with British media

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘still at odds’ with the Royal Family and does not intend to, allegedly, play by their rules.



These claims have been made by royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “Of course he doesn't feel he can trust the press or like the system by which the Royal Family interacts with the press.”



Mr Sacerdoti also shared his sympathies, during the course of his interview and added, “I completely understand that and he talks about having trauma, almost post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of hearing camera clicks and what the press have said about him.”

“He often said that they got things wrong and made things up so maybe he too is not interested in playing by those rules.”