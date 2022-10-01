Faisal Qureshi unveils another teaser of 'Money Back Guarantee'

Wasim Akram to debut as an actor with 'Money Back Guarantee'

The second teaser of Pakistan's biggest action film Money Back Guarantee is out now.

Qureshi, taking it to the Instagram, revealed that another teaser has been released. He wrote: “Here we go. Glimpse into Pakistan’s biggest Action, Comedy and Thriller movie. Presenting the Official Teaser#2 of Money Back Guarantee, releasing in cinemas on 21st April 2023.”

Check out the teaser:

The film will mark the acting debut of former cricketer Wasim Akram.



Money Back Guarantee stars actors: Fawad Khan, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omer, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safia, Marhoom Ahmed Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

Earlier in September, Faisal shared the first teaser of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote: “Get ready to witness Pakistan’s biggest action, comedy and thriller, Money Back Guarantee, a film by Faisal Qureshi. Coming to cinemas 21st April 2023.”