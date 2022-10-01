Nicola Peltz keeps rift aside to support Victoria Beckham in Paris

Nicola Peltz is lauding mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, despite their rumoured differences.

The actress joined Posh and the rest of the Beckham clan to celebrate Victoria Beckham Designs debut in Paris Fashion Week.

"It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to Grazia USA earlier, Nicola admitted she was ditched by the mother-of-four as the family planned her wedding with Brooklyn.

"I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created."

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."