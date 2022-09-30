WATCH: Imran Khan offers prayers in heli amid KP's breathtaking views

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday was seen praying in a helicopter.
The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the PTI chief offering prayers during what is being claimed as his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Khan sat in a chopper and is first seen praying and then reciting a tasbeeh tucked between his fingers while being surrounded by KP's lush green valleys.
The video garnered immense traction on social media with several netizens appreciating Khan for his action.
Here are some of the reactions to the PTI chief's video circulating on the internet:
