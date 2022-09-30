WATCH: Imran Khan offers prayers in heli amid KP's breathtaking views

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday was seen praying in a helicopter.

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the PTI chief offering prayers during what is being claimed as his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan sat in a chopper and is first seen praying and then reciting a tasbeeh tucked between his fingers while being surrounded by KP's lush green valleys.

The video garnered immense traction on social media with several netizens appreciating Khan for his action.

