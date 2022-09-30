Netflix's perfect shows to vibe with in this fall

List of Netflix's perfect shows to vibe with cozy aura of this fall

Ranging from comforting love stories to heartwarming dramas, here is the list of six perfect shows to stream on Netflix this fall.





1. Virgin River

The show features the story of Melinda, a nurse practitioner, who moves to Virgin River to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind until she figures out that life in a small town is not as easy as she assumed.

While the show does focus on some overwhelming themes, it is still regarded as a cozy drama to watch under a warm blanket.

2. Gilmore Girls

The 7 seasoned show revolves around a relationship between a 32-year-old mother who has tackled harsh struggles throughout her life, with her daughter who tends to enter into a rebellious phase.

The show with its 'calm vibes' is a perfect show to watch this fall.

3. Partner Track

The American legal drama centers around a mergers and acquisitions lawyer Ingrid Yun, who struggles to keep a balance between her morals and her passion.

The cute romance and the holiday setting of some of the episodes make Partner Track one of the preferred shows for this fall.

4. Grey’s Anatomy

The medical drama focuses on the lives of medical residents and surgical interns as they learn and grow into seasoned doctors while maintaining personal and professional relationships.

Although the drama revolves around some heavy themes, for many viewers, it still categorizes as a comfort show.

5. Dynasty

A classic reboot of the 1980s soap opera with the same name, Dynasty is a story of two affluent families who play dirty to compete for power, love, and prestige. The show’s light-hearted comedy outlines it as a cozy show available to stream this fall.

6. Bridgerton

The popular series shows the story of eight siblings of the Bridgerton family, who set out to hunt for love and happiness in society. Filled with adorable romance, the show identifies as the coziest show to watch this fall.

