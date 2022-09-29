Pak vs Eng: Rizwan, Aamer Jamal draw skipper Babar Azam's praise

Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and all-rounder Aamer Jamal. — AFP/Twitter/File

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Aamer Jamal drew skipper Babar Azam's praise for guiding Pakistan to their third win on Wednesday's clash in the ongoing T20I home series against England.



The two players helped the Green Shirts clinch a six-run victory with some brilliant showing last night.

Rizwan's 46-ball 63 was the cornerstone of Pakistan's 145 all-out in 19 overs after express pacer Mark Wood grabbed 3-20 to derail the home team who were asked to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium.

And Jamal kept his cool despite being hit for a six off the third ball in the last over, conceding just eight to give Pakistan a 3-2 lead in the seven-match series.

"Proud of my team for giving absolutely everything," Babar wrote after the match that pushed Pakistan an inch towards sealing the series.

"Mohammad Rizwan brilliant as always and proper nerves there from Aamir!" he added. The star cricketer also shared three pictures of the celebratory moments from the match.

The remaining two matches are on Friday and Sunday in Lahore.