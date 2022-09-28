Shakira 'career' on line amid tax evasion: Report

Shakira 'career' is on line amid tax evasion: Report

Pop star Shakira is ordered by a local court in Spain to stand trial on the allegation of tax evasion that she did not pay $14.31 million in income taxes, according to Rappler.

The Grammy-award winner turned down an offer to settle the case led her to stand trial on a topic that may send her to jail for eight years.

The Esplugues de Llobregat court approved that the trial proceedings will go ahead on a date still to be announced.

The Hips Don't Lie singer is accused of tax fraud between 2012 and 2014, and the prosecutor is looking for an eight-year prison term for the singer.

"The order to send Shakira to trial is just another step in any proceedings of this kind. The situation has not changed, and everything continues as normal. Shakira's legal defence will do its job by presenting its written arguments at the appropriate time," her lawyers said.

Shakira aimed to fight the case claiming the accusations of fraud as "false." She added that she had earlier paid the amount the Spanish tax office told her she owed before they filed a lawsuit.