King Charles III doesn't need headache, says Piers Morgan on Harry and Meghan

Outspoken Tv presenter Piers Morgan has shared his opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future with the Firm, saying 'King Charles III doesn't need the headache'.

The former Goo Morning Britain host aired his concern for King Charles III on Monday night as he discussed whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deserve to keep their titles.

The 57-yera-old was joined by author Katie Nicholl and royal writer Tom Bower on his show Uncensored where they discussed whether there was any way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The segment comes after it was reported that Harry was making edits to his memoir, which is due to be released in November.

"It basically boils down to one question, is there any way back for these two?" Morgan asked.

Tom replied: "Absolutely not and I don't think they want to come back either. They have made their mark..," adding, "I think he [Harry] will follow her [Meghan].

"I don't think there's no evidence that they are a pair... tied at the hip and I think the question now is just how hard the book will be.

"Harry's book is out in November because it ties in with The Crown on Netflix.



"I think Netflix documentaries will come out as well, it'll be explosive."

Piers soon turned his attention to Harry and Meghan's royal titles and whether they should be allowed to keep them.

"Charles is willing to give them their titles which are rightfully theirs," Katie weighed in. "But it comes with a caveat and they have to prove they can be trusted.

"And as Tom said, we're going to have documentaries and everything in the autobiography."



"I think he will not make the children Prince and Princess," Tom replied before adding: "And then he will say, 'We are taking away the Sussex titles'."

"I think if they're going to keep trashing the Royal Family and the monarchy, they shouldn't have the titles," Piers argued.

"If you want to be celebrities and make your money that way, fine, you can't do it without royal titles."

Katie went on to point out that titles "matter" to King Charles as she explained the addressing of the titles would be discussed after the period of mourning for the Queen was over.

"Well, it's over now so let's wait and see what happens," she said.

"Charles is very aware that he is riding on this wave of popularity at the moment.

"There is a lot of sympathy, there's a lot of will to the Royal Family."

"But that won't be forever," she continued. "He's got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time and he needs to protect the brand."

Airing his concern for the monarch, Piers said: "He just doesn't need the headache. He has so many other things he has to worry about."