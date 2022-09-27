King Charles sees promising signs of breakthrough in ties with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles was said to have been uplifted by the various conversations held with his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, it has been reported.
The Telegraph, citing a source, reported that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together with the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles saw promising signs of a breakthrough in their relationship.
Talks took place between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the King, leading to "tremendous flickers of hope"
As the royal couple have returned to US and reunited with their children Archie and Lilibet, a source told the publication: "In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity."
Meanwhile, in his first speech, Prince Charles had apparently extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.
