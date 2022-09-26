Britney Spears claims Jennifer Lopez would never be treated like her during traumatic conservatorship

File footage

Britney Spears has compared herself with Jennifer Lopez while slamming her traumatic conservatorship on social media.



The pop queen has claimed that the Marry Me star would never be treated like her by the management.

The Gimme More singer, 40, shared a lengthy post on her Instagram handle on Monday, in which she criticized the way she was medicated while under her now-invalid conservatorship.

Britney wrote, “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months”

“I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week ...no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months... no door for privacy... and watched me change naked and shower... and no [expletive] not 6 gallons of blood ... 6 vials of blood the small tubes but come on every [expletive] week took me abruptly off me medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium," she penned.

The Toxic singer’s personal and financial affairs were controlled by a conservatorship agreement - between the years 2008 and 2021 - with her father Jamie Spears serving as her conservator for the majority of that time.

"I'd like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through ... what the do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that.”

“I'm not going to play the victim HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME 2'2222? ... I'm sure you advanced musicians think it's horrible of bad but when I'm bad I am better," she concluded her post.

In a separate post, Britney recalled how her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was given a bigger slot during shows. "The four years I did Vegas every 6 weeks I had off... I asked to be connected to producers that would create a cool sound... I was told no.”

“I went to Disney tribute award show put up four amazing vocalists doing exactly what I wanted to do for 14 years... short remixes of my 5 best songs for 5 minutes... I think Justin Timberlake has had the longest performance at the VMAS 7 minutes, maybe more. My children watched it and said 'Mamma why did they do that?' They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing," read an excerpt from her post.