Arnold Schwarzenegger cosies up to girlfriend Heather Milligan during Oktoberfest celebration

Arnold Schwarzenegger put on a cosy display with his younger girlfriend Heather Milligan as they celebrated Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

The 75-year-old appeared in high spirits as he partied with his sons Patrick and Christopher and conducted the orchestra while clad in a traditional embroidered leather outfit.

Meanwhile, Arnold's longtime love Heather looked stunning in a navy and white dirndl dress and cosied up to her Hollywood star partner on the evening.

Arnold, who attends the event almost every year, wore brown leather trousers and a matching embroidered jacket with long socks and leather shoes and looked dashing as ever.

The Expendables star was also joined by his sons Patrick and Christopher, and his nephew Patrick at the event.

His son Patrick brought his own girlfriend, Abby Champion, to the event.





Photo credits: DailyMail

The Austrian-born father-of-five is the lead in the Netflix series Utap, which has been filming throughout Ontario, Canada, since spring and, according to production listings, should be wrapping up soon.

The concept of the series is spun off of his wildly successful 1994 True Lies, which he starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

The iconic actor has starred in dozens of movies over the last five decades, but this will be the first time he will star in a scripted TV series in his career.



