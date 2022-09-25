Kim Kardashian looks gorgeous as she departs Dolce & Gabbana collaboration show

Kim Kardashian who never fails to mesmerize her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest look during Milan Fashion Week.

Kim oozed Hollywood glamour on Saturday as she left the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The reality personality, 42, was joined by three out of her four children, leaving hand-in-hand with Saint, six, and Chicago, four, while she held three-year-old Psalm in her arms.

Dolce & Gabbana's show featured their new collection, which was designed in collaboration with the star - who took to the catwalk to close the show.

Kim donned a gorgeous black gown emblazoned with embellishing, with a square neck, thin straps, and a slit around the back.

She paired the jaw-dropping look with heeled black boots that clung to her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching drop earrings.

Saint and Psalm were both styled simply in monochrome ensembles, while Chicago added a touch more glam with a rhinestone corset and diamanté detailed handbag.

Kim's sister Khloe was also in attendance at the show, donning a black catsuit with a pair of rhinestone hot pants and a matching corset.