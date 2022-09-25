Victoria Beckham steps outside in style with husband David

Victoria Beckham and her husband David made their first appearance together since her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz claims the designer blanked her after offering to design her wedding dress.
The former Spice Girl, 48, caught everyone’s attention in a £3,000 plunging black gown from Yves Saint Laurent as she joined her handsome husband for a night out at Harry's Bar in Mayfair.
In a recent interview, Nicola sensationally claimed that Victoria had blanked her despite previously offering to design her wedding dress, amid claims of a feud between the pair, though insiders have said the model is pushing a 'false narrative', leaving Victoria 'bemused' as to why she keeps 'stoking the rumours'.
Victoria showcased her incredible physique in a plunging black dress featuring a dangerously deep halterneck and a maxi skirt.
The designer teamed her stunning look with matching heels and a crocodile skin clutch bag as she left the swanky eatery to head to a waiting car with her husband David.
Meanwhile, David cut a chic figure in a sharp blazer and chino trousers, as he enjoyed a night out with his wife and pal David Gardner who was seen leaving the swanky eatery with two female companions.
It comes after Nicola sensationally claimed her mother-in-law Victoria had offered to design her wedding dress, only to then blank subsequent offers to engage.
The heiress eventually sported a stunning couture Valentino dress to her April nuptials with Brooklyn, 23, however she claims the initial plan was for her to wear a specially made dress designed by his mother, Victoria.
Newlywed Nicola said she was thrilled at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.
But she says she didn't hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, for days before she rang to say she wouldn't make the gown for her big day.
