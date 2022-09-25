Neha Kakkar facing trolls with new released track 'O Sajna': Details Inside

Neha Kakkar has been in the headlines since she dropped her latest track O Sajna.

Since the song was released the famed singer is facing severe backlash and trolling on social media.

The song was remark of famous Gujarati singer Falguni Pathak's iconic song, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day.

Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy.

In another story, Neha wrote, "For those who're so unhappy seeing me happy and successful. I feel sorry for them, Bechare.

Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."



For those unversed, the original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat.

