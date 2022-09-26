Netflix Chris Hemsworth starrer 'Extraction 2' reveals behind the scenes footage: Video

Netflix Extraction 2 behind-the-scenes footage shows Chris Hemsworth back in action and fans are in a frenzy.



The sequel for Chris Hemsworth's high-octane action film from 2020 was announced at the Netflix Tudum fan event.

According to Collider, a new featurette was released on September 24, with a voice-over from Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, and footage of Hemsworth performing explosive stunts and shots.

The first look of Chris Hemsworth marked his return as a mercenary, who will rescue a beaten family of a Georgian gangster from prison.

The featurette begins with Chris Hemsworth speaking in his character's voice, "There is a moment where you say to yourself, 'It can't be done.' But instead of backing down, you push yourself forward into the unknown."

Film director Sam Hargrave appears in the footage saying, "With a title of '2' behind your name, you need to bring twice the action."

Hargrave mentions the complex stunt scenes that the movie will feature which also include landing a helicopter on a train.

Although a glimpse of the action scenes was shown, the plot details of the sequel are still been kept under wraps.

The release date of Extraction 2 hasn't been in stone yet but it is expected to release in 2023.

See the Featurette released by Netflix:







