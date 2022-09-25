Meghan Markle always wanted to be 'rejected' by the royal family: Author

Meghan Markle had ulterior motives when she joined the royal family, says expert.



The Duchess of Sussex is accused of creating problems for herself before leaving the royal fold in 2020.

Author Valentine Low in his new book writes: "Another former staff member goes even further. 'Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness,' they say. 'The mistake they made was thinking that she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected, because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one'."

Meghan ignored spilling the times The Firm tried to help her depression and highlighted the times when they fell short.

To discuss her mnetal health issues, Meghan went to the HR. She was returned because the HR only deals with problems of the royal staff, not the royals themselves.

Mr Low claims that Meghan had the knowledge of this and deliberately left "laid a trail of evidence" to eventually accuse the royal family.