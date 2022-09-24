The Weeknd gives heartfelt shoutout to Toronto fans after his comeback

The Weeknd expressed his love and appreciation for fans in Toronto after he resumed his After Hours Til Dawn, per Variety.

The tour had previously come to a halt briefly when the singer lost his voice at the Los Angeles concert. The After Hours crooner brought his stadium tour home to Toronto on Thursday night, September 22, for the first of two dates at the 45,000-capacity Rogers Centre.

“Toronto, look what you’ve f-----’ done. You just reminded me why the f--- I do this. I’m gonna keep fighting for you guys. I want to do this for the rest of my life. I want to do this with you,” the Heartless singer addressed the crowd.

“My first show in Toronto — my first show ever — was Mod Club in 2011 … and now we’re doing the SkyDome, [two shows] back to back. We’re going to go all night. They’re going to have to pull me off the stage tonight.”

While the Weeknd’s tour had drawn huge crowds, great reviews and mostly ran smoothly, there were some problems that the singer had to deal with. The original Toronto date was scheduled to be the beginning of the tour and instead was moved to the end. However, that changed when on September 3rd at the second Los Angeles concert. There, his voice gave out early in the set and that show had to be postponed (the new date is still pending).

“My voice went out during the first song,” the Save Your Tears singer had posted afterward. “Felt it go and my heart dropped.”

Although, two days later, the singer updated that his “voice is safe.”

“Doctor says my voice is safe with rest I’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for”.