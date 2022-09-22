England bat in second Pakistan Twenty20 international

England captain Moeen Ali and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam stand for the toss at the National Stadium Karachi in the second T20 international on September 22, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20 international against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.



England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game of the seven-match series by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

The visitors brought in spinner Liam Dawson in place of pacer Richard Gleeson, while Pakistan replaced fast bowler Naseem Shah with Mohammad Hasnain.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 23 and 25) and Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)