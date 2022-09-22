Prince William angry with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for attacking ‘innocent bystander’

Prince William has been hanging onto a lot of anger against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following their attacks against Kate Middleton.

This accusation has been issued by royal author and biographer Dan Wootton, in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He started off by writing, “The new Prince of Wales remains deeply angry at his younger brother, especially the attacks on his wife in the Oprah interview, which he feels the couple are unable to respond to, and the highly damaging claims of racism that helped derail the couple’s Caribbean tour earlier this year.”

Before concluding he also noted, “However, in the darkest of times, following the Saturday joint appearance, William agreed to march shoulder to shoulder with Harry behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall.”