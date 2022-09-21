Being sincere with Pakistan top priority: Rizwan

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan said any player, who is not sincerely playing for Pakistan, will be humiliated.

"It is my firm belief that anyone who is saying bad things for Pakistan will face humiliation. Allah will honour whoever is sincere with Pakistan," he said while interacting with the media persons after the first match of the series against England.

Being sincere with Pakistan is the first and foremost priority for all, he stressed.

Pakistan faced defeat in the opener of the seven-match Twenty20 Internationals on Tuesday.

He also toned down the defeat in the first T20I against England, saying mistakes do take place as fresh combinations are being sought.

"We are in the process of making some changes. With changes, mistakes are quite possible," he said.

England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old batsman said these mistakes should not be highlighted as the team seeks new combinations for the World Cup through these changes.

"By the grace of God, I and the skipper [Babar Azam] are performing well for quite some time, leaving a little room for our middle order to display their batting acumen," he said. The power-hitters, across the world, can't be expected to consistently hit 60 runs in every match, he said.

The Pakistan batsmen need to address the issue of dot balls, he said, adding, "We are playing more dot balls. We are working on this problem."

The wicketkeeper-batsman reposed full confidence in the middle-order, saying they [will] perform where they are expected to.

Setting aside the rumours around his injury, he said he is absolutely fit and can run around if he is asked to.