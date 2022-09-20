BTS J-Hope, Crush collab MV ‘Rush Hour' teaser out now: Check out

BTS' J-Hope surprises ARMY as he teases collaboration with Crush for music video Rush Hour.
The second teaser of the collaboration music video between BTS J-Hope and Crush , Rush Hour has been revealed.
A few seconds of the upcoming single was shared by Crush on their Instagram account and it features BTS' J-Hope.
The debut of Rush Hour by J-Hope of BTS and Crush will be released tomorrow September 22, 2022 .
Crush had announced his new song Rush Hour earlier this month and now she has revealed his collaboration with BTS J-Hope.
Crush is a famous South Korean hip-hop singer and producer. His real name is Shin Hyo-seob . This would be Crush comeback after his military service.
