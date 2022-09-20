William, Kate show their love for Queen with handwritten notes on coffin

File footage

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private ceremony attended by the royal family.

Her Majesty’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, London. During the committal service, Prince William and Kate Middleton honored the late Queen in a heartfelt manner.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales penned handwritten notes for the late monarch and placed the note cards on top of the coffin along with the wreaths.

The wreath was made up of some of the Queen's favorite flowers, and they were placed close to where the Imperial Crown lay before it was removed from the coffin.

King Charles III also wrote a touching letter to his late mother, which was placed among the flowers. The note reads, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

As for the details of Prince William and Kate’s note cards, the contents of it are unknown.

Previously, William paid a touching tribute to his grandmother, where he remembered her for being an "extraordinary leader" as well as his beloved "Grannie."

The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to the late monarch in more subtle ways as she wore the statement jewelry that belonged to the Queen.