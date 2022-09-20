Private burial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II taking place at St George's Chapel

A private burial ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II is taking place at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family have returned to St George's Chapel for a private family service.



They will also witness the Queen's burial at the King George VI memorial chapel, which is inside St George's Chapel, alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Queen will be buried with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," according to the royal family's statement.

Details of the service have not been disclosed, with Buckingham Palace calling it a "deeply personal family occasion".

King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family were seen fighting back their tears as they witnessed the Queen's burial.



Prince and Princess of Wales shared touching tributes to the late Queen, saying: "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."

The Queen has been farewelled in a touching funeral service in front of devastated royal family members, world leaders, and tens of thousands of visibly upset mourners who gathered to celebrate the longest-serving monarch’s decorated life on the throne.