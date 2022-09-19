King Charles and senior royals join Committal service at St George's Chapel

The funeral procession arrived at St George's Chapel on Monday, where the committal service took place in presence of King Charles III and other senior royals.



King Charles, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princes William and Prince Harry were present at the service.



Household Cavalry members were seen lining the steps. The Windsor Castle guard presented their arms as the royals and state hearse arrived.

Queen Elizabeth to will be buried in the royal vault of King George VI's Memorial Chapel - part of St George's Chapel.



That will be in a service for the Royal Family which will be small-scale and highly private in nature. But first, there’ll be a committal - attended by around 800 guests and conducted by the Dean of Windsor.