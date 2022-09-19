Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for final committal service before burial

Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin has arrived at Windsor Castle amid tears and tributes for a final committal service at St George´s Chapel before burial.



It will now pass the Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and the Horseshoe Cloister Arch - where a guard of honour awaits.



The royal hearse, covered in flowers from well-wishers on the journey from London, swept sedately up the Long Walk avenue in a military procession, to tolling bells and ceremonial gunfire.



King and senior royals join the procession

Senior members of the Royal Family have now joined the procession as the state hearse approaches St George's Chapel. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princes William and Harry are now walking behind the hearse.