Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher shows off dramatic weight loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher left fans wild with his inspiring weight transformation as he had visibly shed some pounds.

Christopher was spotted attending his brother Patrick's 29th birthday party in Malibu on Sunday.

The 24-year-old son of Terminator star Arnold, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, cut a dashing figure after embarking on his weight loss journey back in 2020.

Chris displayed his well-toned physique in a grey shirt, blue joggers, and trainers as he joined his famous family and brother-in-law Chris Pratt, 43 for the festivities at Nobu.

Arnold looked stylish in a tropical print shirt and electric blue blazer, paired with cream slacks as he shared a friendly exchange with ex-wife Maria.

Christopher has been gradually losing weight ever since committing to a healthier lifestyle in 2020, according to HollywoodLife.

His efforts to live a healthier lifestyle have even impressed his family.

Last year, when Christopher celebrated his 24th birthday, both his father Arnold and brother Patrick commended him on his exercise regimen.

'Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can’t even keep up with you!' his famous bodybuilder father raved on Instagram.

Patrick wrote, 'Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings.'



