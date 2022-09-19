Queen coffin has ‘handwritten’ card from King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner and the mourners were left touched to see a handwritten card by King Charles III placed on the top.

According to reports, the touching note read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R".

The coffin also has the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers placed on top of it.

Moreover, the late monarch had placed a similar note on Prince Philip’s coffin when he died back in April 2021. It reportedly signed ‘Lilibet’.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries, including royals from all over the world.