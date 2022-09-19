Victoria Beckham reflects on her meeting with Queen Elizabeth: 'One of my proudest moments'

File Footage

Victoria Beckham paid a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II while dubbing the late monarch "the epitome of elegance."



The fashion designer penned a heartfelt note for the Queen while also revealing that one of the proudest moments of her life was meeting “Her Majesty the Queen.”

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” the former Spice Girl wrote in a powerful tribute on Instagram.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” the wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham added.

“I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign. VB.”

Posh Spice dropped more pictures from late Queen's reign including the one where she shook hands with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch along with her band mates on her stories.

“The Queen will be remembered not least for her incredible kindness, grace and compassion, but for her steadfast loyalty, service and commitment,” she captioned the photos.

"One of my proudest Spice Girls moments was meeting Her Majesty the Queen at the Royal Command Performance in 1997. I'm so grateful for this moment," Victoria penned.



Victoria went on say that besides being a great monarch, the Queen had been a "remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother" who "always put her family first".



Concluding her tribute, Victoria added, “Rest in peace, Your Majesty, thank you for your service. Dance on forever with your price!”





