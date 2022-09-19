Queen’s funeral: Seating chart reveals Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s place

file footage

The seating arrangement for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral today, September 19, 2022, has been revealed, with the spaces allotted for Prince William, wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also laid bare.



As per Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seated across the aisle from the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be seated with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also sitting with Prince William and Kate will be Princess Anne’s children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, as well as Zara’s husband Mike Tindall.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan will be seated right behind King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie sitting beside them.

The royal family is expected to make their way to the state funeral later today; the Queen’s funeral is touted to be the biggest event in recent British history, as it is also the first state funeral since that of Winston Churchill’s in 1965.