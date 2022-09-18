Karachi weather update: Would there be another wet spell today?

Latest satellite image shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Karachi is expected to witness mainly hot and dry weather today (Sunday) and for the next couple of days with little chances of drizzling this evening, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its daily weather forecast.



Sharing the weather outlook for Sunday, the Met department said the upper parts of Pakistan are blanketed by a shallow westerly wave, but weather in the port city and most parts of the country is likely to remain hot and dry.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening and night, the Met Office added.

Moreover, Karachi will witness sunny weather during the next two days and the temperature will range between 32-35 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said that the sea breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis throughout the forecast period.